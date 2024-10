El huracán 'Milton' deja víctimas mortales en Florida y más de dos millones de usuarios sin electricidad

At least two people were victims of Hurricane #Milton in Florida The hurricane made its way to the central part of Florida's west coast in the Siesta Key Island area near the city of Sarasota. 125 homes were reportedly destroyed and more than two and a half thousand other… pic.twitter.com/9AIbwaDMV4

🚨🚨This is BAD NEWS..Hurricane Milton has peeled The Roof at the Tropicana Field where the @RaysBaseball in Downtown St. Pete is peeling off and where the First Responders set up cots.I am in the building on the opposite side of this so this so I cannot get a look yet since I… pic.twitter.com/yaGRiwLhi8